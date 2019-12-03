Jack White, Jack Black Team Up For New Tenacious D Song

At long last, Jack White and Jack Black are teaming up in the studio. White produced the latest Tenacious D single called “Don’t Blow It, Kage”. He even appears midway through the song to invite Black’s bandmate Kyle Gass to quit The D and join his band instead. The song is available online and was released on Black Friday as a special 7″ vinyl single for Record Store Day. Does the long-awaited Jack White/Jack Black team-up live up to the hype? Who rocks harder – Jack White or Tenacious D?

