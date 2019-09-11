Jack White Teams Up With Texas Rangers For Vinyl Release

Stadium goers at The Ballpark in Arlington this Friday will be treated to a very special giveaway as the Rangers continue wrapping the final season at their current home. Globe Life Park, which says goodbye to its occupants on September 29, will celebrate Vinyl Night, giving away a very special, limited edition 7-inch record containing the music of Jack White. The rocker’s 2017 single “Battle Cry” will be pressed on the A-side, while the flip features a remix of the track along with memorable calls made inside the team’s home for the last 25 years. Only the first 1,500 fans will get their hands on a copy, which will not be released in any other form.

