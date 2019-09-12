Boner of the Day for September 12th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S THE EL PASO HERO.

One of the people President Trump honored for his heroism during a mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart last month was arrested by the Secret Service during his visit to the White House on Monday due to an outstanding criminal warrant, law enforcement officials told the Washington Examiner. Police say his tale of heroics does not match video evidence. Chris Grant, 50, was shot in the ribs and a kidney during the Aug. 3 rampage that claimed 22 lives. He was not present for a White House ceremony Monday, but his mother Minnie Grant, 82, accepted a signed certificate on his behalf. Grant said in a series of interviews that he sought to spare fellow shoppers by picking up bottles and throwing them at the gunman, with at least one hitting or nearly striking him. A Gofundme account raised $16,917 on his behalf. Grant was photographed when he arrived at Washington’s Reagan-National Airport and outside the White House with his family. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I SAT THERE FOR TWO HOURS

A deaf woman in Campbell, Calif. says she was discriminated against by a Jack in Box employee who would only take her order to drive back to the speaker to order. ReVae Arnaud-Jensen posted a video of the incident on Facebook, embedded below, which shows the now-fired employee yelling, and berating her as she tries to explain that she can’t hear him through the speaker, but can read lips, which is why she pulled forward to the window. According to WTAP, Arnaud-Jensen is a single mother of three who is demanding that Jack in the Box properly train their employees and CEO to better understand deaf culture. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT’S THE PROBLEM? SHE LOOKED HOT!

Kristin Cavallari fired a social media staffer after an insensitive post about 9/11 went viral. The reality star, 32, axed the employee after the staffer posted a sexy photo of Cavallari Wednesday with the caption, “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember,” an insider told Page Six. Wednesday marked 18 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. “Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post,” one Instagram user commented on the photo, which shows Cavallari in a low-cut blazer with no bra. “Poor taste,” another said. “This is super insensitive,” a third person wrote. The Instagram caption has since been modified to read, “NYC for 24hrs.” We’re told Cavallari and her team sent the photo from her appearance to promote her new collaboration with Daltile on Tuesday night with the caption “24 hours in New York City” — but the staffer took it upon herself to post the image with a modified caption without Cavallari’s knowledge and while she was in a fitting on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear how long the staffer was on the job. Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: HEY OGDEN…STOP SHOOTING AT YOUR T.V.

What to do with your old TVs? Most people take them to be recycled. But some target shooters had the not-so-smart idea of turning them into targets at a popular shooting spot in the Ogden Valley on forest lands this last weekend. Forest officials are used to having to clean up after target shooters, but what they’re finding lately in the Ogden area aren’t the usual targets. “We come up there, we find a mess,” said Sean Harwood, the Ogden District Ranger for the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. What to do with your old TVs? Most people take them to be recycled. But some target shooters had the not-so-smart idea of turning them into targets at a popular shooting spot in the Ogden Valley on forest lands this last weekend.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SHE DOESN’T LOOK A THING LIKE US

Kristina Koedderich and her now ex-husband, Drew Wasilewski individually filed their lawsuits with the Superior Court of New Jersey in Essex County. A white New Jersey couple’s family has been ripped apart after they gave birth to an Asian baby due to a mishap at their fertility clinic, according to a lawsuit filed in the state.Both Kristina (formerly Wasilewski) Koedderich and her now ex-husband, Drew Wasilewski individually filed their lawsuits with the Superior Court of New Jersey in Essex County. The Verona, New Jersey, pair claim that they paid $500,000 to the Institute of Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas (IRMS) so that they could have a child together. The fertility clinic could not be reached for a comment. Wasilewski provided a sample of his sperm on November 7, 2012, and the sperm was to be used to fertilize Koedderich’s eggs around November 26 of that year. But after giving birth to a girl in July 2013, the couple’s ‘nightmare scenario’ unfolded once they noticed that she was developing Asian features and had a blood disorder that is associated with Southeast Asian heritage, according to court documents. A DNA test would eventually prove to Wasilewski that he wasn’t the father of the young girl. In his deposition, Wasilewski shared that he was ‘devastated’ by the news. His ex-wife recalled him crying in her deposition. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: SO NOW HOW DO I FEED THE KIDS?

FBI administrators on Wednesday confirmed the bureau is investigating MyPayrollHR less than a week after the business shut down without warning, leaving thousands of its company clients across the nation struggling to find ways to pay their workers.The Clifton Park, New York-based payroll service provider – a subsidiary of ValueWise Corp. – shuttered its doors on Friday after withdrawing nearly $35 million total from the bank accounts of thousands of employees working for its roughly 4,000 business customers across the nation. The problem started on September 4 when Cachet Financial Services – the California-based third-party firm that distributes payroll deposits for MYPayrollHR – received an unusual request for $26 million to be sent to an account at Pioneer Savings Bank, according to Krebsonsecurity. Cachet questioned Pioneer Savings about the deposit and was told MyPayrollHR’s bank account had been frozen. Read More