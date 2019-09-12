Geek News on the Radio for September 12th, 2019

Hawkeye TV Series

Hailee Steinfeld could soon be part of the Marvel family. Variety has learned exclusively from sources that Steinfeld has been offered a lead role in the upcoming “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus. The limited series will see Jeremy Renner reprise the role of the titular bow-wielding hero that he has played through multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in “Avengers: Endgame.” Should Steinfeld join the series, she would play Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Clint Barton (Renner). She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers. It was reported last week that Jonathan Igla is attached to write and executive produce the series. Starring in the series would likely represent a long-term investment in Steinfeld on Marvel’s part. Given the Disney-owned company’s uncanny ability to build up onscreen franchises around even their lesser-known characters, it is reasonable to assume that the Bishop character would eventually spin off into either her own standalone series or even appear in the MCU.

Tomb Raider Two?

Alicia Vikander will return as Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft for a sequel to the 2018 action-adventure. British director Ben Wheatley will direct the film, taking up from earlier director Roar Uthaug. The movie’s official Twitter account confirmed the information, sharing on Monday: ‘We’re thrilled to verify current information new Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander d directed by Ben Wheatley is on the way in which! ‘Stay tuned for more news in the future.’ The film, first made well-known by Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft, was given a reboot final yr, with Alicia taking up because the fierce feminine. A follow-up movie has been within the works and in early September the Excessive Rise director was reported to be within the working for the directing chair. He’s presently ending off his newest undertaking, a movie adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, that may function on Netflix. Wheatley joins his spouse and screenwriter Amy Leap on the Tomb Raider sequel, as she is penning the script. Vikander made her debut as Croft in 2018 and shared her pleasure over enjoying the long-lasting position – later admitting she had really forgotten to inform her dad she secured the half.

