Sean Means Reviews Movies for September 12th, 2019

Artsies:

Adam – Not screened by me

Awkward teen Adam spends his last high school summer with his big sister, who throws herself into NYC's lesbian and trans activist scene. In this coming-of-age comedy, Adam and those around him encounter love, friendship and hard truths.

Director: Rhys Ernst

Starring: Nicholas Alexander, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Margaret Qualley

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – 3 1/2 stars

With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties.

Directors: Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

Starring: Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton

Fartsies:

Hustlers — TBD (seeing it Wednesday)

Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Director: Lorene Scafaria

Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles

Official Secrets — TBD (seeing it Wednesday)

The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Director: Gavin Hood

Starring: Indira Varma, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode

The Goldfinch – 1 1/2 stars

A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Director: John Crowley

Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson

Out of Liberty – 3 stars

Winter 1839. LIBERTY, MISSOURI. Local jailer, Samuel Tillery (Jasen Wade) is tasked with watching Missouri's most wanted men as they await their upcoming hearing. Caught between the local Missourians' increased drive to remove the prisoners, and the prisoners' desperate efforts to survive, Tillery is pushed beyond what any lawman can endure. Based on actual recorded accounts, OUT OF LIBERTY is an intense, evocative western, with an outcome you have to see to believe.

Director: Garrett Batty

Starring: Larry Bagby, Corbin Allred, Adam Johnson

Freaks – 3 1/2 stars

A bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

Directors: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Lexy Kolker

Brittany Runs a Marathon – 3 1/2 stars

A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon.

Director: Paul Downs Colaizzo

Starring: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh

Opening next week:

— Ad Astra

— Aquarela

— Before You Know It

— Downton Abbey

— Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

— Rambo: Last Blood

— Sundance Shorts Film Tour

— The Wedding Year