Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell: Music Industry Changed When Cobain Died

Perry Farrells band Jane’s Addiction was already a rising band when the grunge movement began so he’s seen how the music business has changed over the decades. When Farrell spoke to Classic Rock magazine this past summer and reflected on the changes saying “I think the music industry changed when Kurt Cobain died.” His reason? “Record companies would no longer put up with the shenanigans of a junkie musician.” Farrell added that Cobain’s death meant that record companies wouldn’t gamble as much anymore. “There were too many other people that may not be as talented but would still make money for you. Gone are the days of Johnny Thunders falling asleep with his head on a microphone. The record companies had enough.”

