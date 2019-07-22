Legendary Nirvana Live Album Gets A Reissue

For the first time ever, Nirvana’s legendary 1993 live set Live and Loud is coming to streaming services. The album captures Nirvana’s performance in Seattle for MTV’s 1993 New Year’s Eve concert, just a few months ahead of Kurt Cobain’s death. It was released in 2013 but was never available on streaming platforms until now. Live and Loud will also get a deluxe vinyl reissue that comes with a replica backstage pass. Both the vinyl and digital releases will be out August 30th.

