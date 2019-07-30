Maynard James Keenan Talks New Tool Album

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan stopped by to talk the new Tool album, Fear Inoculum, ahead of it’s August 30th release and the fact that Tool’s music is finally coming to streaming services this Friday. When talking about Tool finally adding their catalog to streaming services, Maynard said “We’re very stubborn and kind of ignorant to what goes on in the rest of the world. Betamax and LaserDisc didn’t work for us, so we have a new thing called digital media and streaming so we’re going to try it out.”

Maynard also said that a lot of weight was lifted off his chest when announcing the album title. “I’m just so excited we finished this album.” He said that everything about the band is a “committee” and that’s why it can take so long to get things out quickly.

FEAR INOCULUM, Aug 30th, 2019 Album Art, Lead Track, and Pre-Order info TBA. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DxDM5j5D8X — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 29, 2019

This Friday, Aug 2nd, the Tool catalog goes up on all digital and streaming formats. High five. #tool2019 pic.twitter.com/Vvt1UpXMvq — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 29, 2019