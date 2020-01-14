Moby Announces New Album “All Visible Objects”

Photo credit: Jonathan Nesvadba

Moby today announces the March 6 release of his new album, All Visible Objects. Pre-order and listen to “Power Is Taken” featuring Dead Kennedys D.H. Peligro here.

All of Moby’s profits from All Visible Objects will be donated to charities such as Brighter Green, Mercy For Animals, Rainforest Action Network, and more. You can see the tracklist below.

Over the last 10 years, Moby has been donating 100% of the profits from most of his work to animal and human rights charities. His restaurant, little pine, his free film music site, mobygratis, his festival Circle V, and his last few albums have all donated 100% of their profits to animal and human rights organizations.

All Visible Objects tracklist:

1 Morningside

2 My Only Love

3 Refuge

4 One Last Time

5 Power Is Taken

6 Rise Up In Love

7 Forever

8 Too Much Change

9 Separation

10 Tecie

11 All Visible Objects Album Only