New Music You’ll Hear On X96

Lot’s of great music is here to start out the summer! (And more is coming!) Here are the songs we added to our playlist this week.

First, we start with Utah’s own The Aces! Their new album When My Heart Felt Volcanic is out now, and the next single is “Lovin’ Is Bible.” (It is definitely not a primary song!)

One of my personal favorite bands is The 1975. They’ve been hinting at new music for the past several months, and we finally have their new song called “Give Yourself A Try.” Is it me, or does Matty look like Pennywise from It in the video?

Dennis Lloyd’s song “Nevermind” has been slowly building up a worldwide audience. Check it out and see what you think.