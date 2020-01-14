Nirvana Was The Most-Played Rock Band Of The Decade

Which rock band ruled the airwaves in the last decade? A band that hasn’t even been together since 1994. According to Nielsen, Nirvana was the most-played artist on rock radio during the 2010s, including the No. 1 most-played song with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and No. 3 most-played song with “Come As You Are.”

Fellow 90’s rockers filled out the Top 5, with Alice In Chains’ “Man In The Box” at No. 2, Stone Temple Pilots’ “Plush” at No. 4, and Pearl Jam’s “Even Flow” at No. 5. All told, Nirvana had four songs in the Top 10, adding “In Bloom” at No. 7 and “Lithium” at No. 10.

