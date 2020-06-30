Official Nirvana Jigsaw Puzzles to Be Released in September

Zee Productions is expanding its line of rock and metal jigsaw puzzles with the upcoming release of two official Nirvana puzzles. 500-pieces puzzles with album artwork from Nirvana’s album Nevermind and In Utero will get a September 4th release. A special edition, 1,000 piece Nevermind puzzle will be available worldwide on September 18th.

