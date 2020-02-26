Original Woodstock Stage Heads To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Since many of the artists who played on the Woodstock stage are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it only seems right that it too should be enshrined in Cleveland. Following the famed festival, the stage was dismantled and sold off. Eventually, Steve Gold was able to take possession of some of its panels. At first, Gold, who was there in 1969 for the three-day peace and music event, was selling off pieces recycled into necklaces and collectibles. What remains of the stage will now be donated to the Rock Hall on March 3rd. Those with a general admission ticket on Tuesday can witness Gold’s presentation for free.

