Pearl Jam Confirmed To Headline London Concert

Pearl Jam fans, grab your passports. The band is heading to London. The Seattle rockers are confirmed to headline the British Summer Time series at Hyde Park on July 10, with Pixies and White Reaper opening. You’ll have to act quickly. Presale tickets for Amex and Fanclub members go on sale today (Monday), while the general public gets their shot on Saturday for Pearl Jam’s only UK date in the new year. No word on whether Pearl Jam will have new material just yet, but the members have revealed that they’re working on a follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

Last week, the band Twitter account started following “Saturday Night Live”, hinting at an appearance soon.

