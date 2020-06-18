Music

Radiohead is Selling A Jigsaw Puzzle

Posted on

Radiohead will release a puzzle in August to ease any lockdown boredom fans may have. The 1,000 piece puzzle features the band’s album artwork from 2004’s Com Lag.

The band announced the puzzle’s sale on Twitter, writing “Bored? Got nothing to do? Fed up? Nothing on the TV? No way! What you gonna do? Gonna get a jigsaw innit!”

You can pre-order the puzzle before it’s August 24th release for $35 at wasteheadquarters.com.

Comments
