Radiohead is Selling A Jigsaw Puzzle

Radiohead will release a puzzle in August to ease any lockdown boredom fans may have. The 1,000 piece puzzle features the band’s album artwork from 2004’s Com Lag.

The band announced the puzzle’s sale on Twitter, writing “Bored? Got nothing to do? Fed up? Nothing on the TV? No way! What you gonna do? Gonna get a jigsaw innit!”

Everything In Its Right Place: @Radiohead are selling an actual jigsaw puzzle. https://t.co/2L70WhVHw2 pic.twitter.com/MynKaYSqDG — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) June 17, 2020

You can pre-order the puzzle before it’s August 24th release for $35 at wasteheadquarters.com.