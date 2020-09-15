Rammstein Back in The Studio

Loudwire says a Rammstein fansite is reporting that the band is gearing up for new music, returning to the French recording studio where they created their last album.

In a post, RammsteinWorld wrote: “Some members and engineers of the band have been spotted” near La Fabrique Studio, adding “Other people usually present with the band in the studio posted about their trip to France on social networks.”

