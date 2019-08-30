Music

Record Store Finds Uncashed Kurt Cobain Royalty Check

A Seattle record store made quite the find while going through a box of old records – an uncashed royalty check made out to Kurt Cobain – for a whopping $26.57. The check was dated March 6th, 1991 – just six months before Nirvana broke into the big time with Nevermind.
Matt Vaughan, owner of Easy Street Records, shared a photo of the yellowed check to Instagram, commenting “We’re guessing the next royalty checks were a bit larger.”

