Rise Against’s ‘The Black Market’ Re-Released with Three Bonus Tracks

Rise Against is re-releasing 2014’s The Black Market July 15th with three new bonus tracks. “About Damn Time” and “We Will Never Forget” from The Eco-Terrorist in Me 7 inch-vinyl will be included in the re-release. The Japan-only bonus track “Escape Artists” will also be added to the international digital version of The Black Market.

Vocalist Zach Blair told Blabbermouth that the band had some incredible highs when recording The Black Market, like a successful touring cycle. There were some low moments, too, like the death of Blair’s good friend, GWAR frontman David Brockie. Blair said “I was crushed, but I put my emotions into” the album.

