Rise Against is re-releasing 2014’s The Black Market July 15th with three new bonus tracks. “About Damn Time” and “We Will Never Forget” from The Eco-Terrorist in Me 7 inch-vinyl will be included in the re-release. The Japan-only bonus track “Escape Artists” will also be added to the international digital version of The Black Market.

RISE AGAINST's 'The Black Market' Re-Released With Three Bonus Tracks https://t.co/MW8Ima4zQO pic.twitter.com/8kOST0ZwKO — Classic Metal Radio (@ClassicMetalRad) July 16, 2020

Vocalist Zach Blair told Blabbermouth that the band had some incredible highs when recording The Black Market, like a successful touring cycle. There were some low moments, too, like the death of Blair’s good friend, GWAR frontman David Brockie. Blair said “I was crushed, but I put my emotions into” the album.