Rob Zombie Shoves Female Fan At Concert

Rob Zombie didn’t take too kindly to a fan reaching out and touching him while performing, reacting physically. The incident was captured on fan-shot video taken Wednesday night at the rocker’s co-headlining show with Marilyn Manson at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. As Zombie made his way through the packed audience, a woman behind the barricade grabs onto his shirt. He immediately takes her by the hair, then pushes her back into the crowd. TMZ, who obtained the footage, is waiting on a comment from Zombie’s camp.

