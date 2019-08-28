Rumor Says Pearl Jam Album Almost Ready

While some have begun comparing the wait for Pearl Jam’s next album to that of what Tool and Guns N’ Roses had put their fans through, the thumb-twiddling may be coming to an end. According to a rumor shared on PearlJamOnline.it, the Seattle rockers are wrapping up work in the studio on the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt. Posted under the headline, “Breaking News: Pearl Jam are in studio working on new album,” insider dimitrispearljam writes, “That’s old news actually. Was would be the right word to use.” Earlier, the same person claimed Pearl Jam is gearing up for a “mind-blowing” 2020 tour.

