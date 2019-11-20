Music

The Grammy Nominations Are In

Posted on

Lizzo just checked her DNA test and it turns out she has the most nominations for the 2020 Grammys. The names were announced on Wednesday morning. Lizzo leads the pack with 8 nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have 6 nominations apiece. Both of them are also up for Best New Artist. The Grammys take place on Sunday, January 26th.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top