The Grammy Nominations Are In

Lizzo just checked her DNA test and it turns out she has the most nominations for the 2020 Grammys. The names were announced on Wednesday morning. Lizzo leads the pack with 8 nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have 6 nominations apiece. Both of them are also up for Best New Artist. The Grammys take place on Sunday, January 26th.

