The Offspring To Play In-Game Virtual Concert

Wanna catch The Offspring live? You won’t even need to leave the house. Just fire up World Of Tanks starting Wednesday. The California punk rockers announced the free virtual gig on Twitter, noting, “The game has never seen anything like this before, so we’re excited to be the first.” Other bands have done similar shows, notes PC Gamer, with Marshmello performing inside Fortnite and Korn rocking out AdventureQuest 3D. Rather see The Offspring in the flesh? They’re headlining the Four Chord Music Festival, then hitting the road across Canada with Sum 41, so ya know, road trip.

