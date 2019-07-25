The Strokes May Have New Music Coming

The Strokes last put out a record in 2016 and have really only hinted at having new music by debuting “The Adults Are Talking” at their first show in two years back in May.

But now it seems there’s more in the works, as accidentally revealed by the band’s booking agent in an interview with Music Business Worldwide. “The Strokes are coming with new music,” said Marsha Vlasic while speaking on which “new” acts she was excited about, adding, “Having them back on the live music scene is exciting.” While their Governors Ball performance was canceled due to the weather, perhaps fans will get a taste when the New York alt-rockers make the festival rounds at Lollapalooza, Corona Capital, and Ohana.

The Strokes' booking agent reckons new music is coming https://t.co/SGhtDlgcWy pic.twitter.com/UIPQF5C8tQ — NME (@NME) July 25, 2019