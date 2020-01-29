The Strokes Will Rock For Bernie Sanders

Add The Strokes to the growing list of rock bands supporting Bernie Sanders. The band will perform at a Sanders rally in Durham, New Hampshire on Feb. 10th, one day before the New Hampshire primary. Other rockers supporting Bernie Sanders include Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver, who will play Sanders rallies in Iowa later this week, and Jack White, who performed at a Detroit rally last year.

