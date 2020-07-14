This Website Lets You Create Your Own 90’s Music Festival

Was your favorite music festival canceled this year? Now you can make your own with the online ’90’s Festival Generator’. Just click the link and the website generates a complete festival lineup, from headliners like Smashing Pumpkins or Oasis, to openers like Dinosaur Jr. or Soul Coughing. Click on a band name and the site will pull up a live video, for a completely virtual experience. There’s even 90’s-era branding like the ‘Blockbuster Video Stage.’

Head to make your own here.

