Unreleased David Bowie Track From The 90’s Unearthed

Another previously unreleased David Bowie recording has surfaced – this time a 1997 re-working of “Stay”. The song, which originally appeared on Bowie’s 1976 album Station to Station, has been heavily re-worked with heavy guitars and was originally slated for his 1997 album Earthling. “Stay 97” is the third track released from the upcoming Bowie EP, “Is It Any Wonder?” The rest of the EP will roll out over the next three weeks.

