Boner Fight for January 24th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THERE IS A BLACK MAN HERE TRYING TO CASH A CHECK.

A Detroit man is suing a Michigan bank for refusing to cash a settlement check awarded to him in a racial discrimination lawsuit, according to a report. Sauntore Thomas, 44, claims TCF Bank employees refused to cash or deposit his settlement check on Tuesday at a branch in Livonia, leading cops to respond and a fraud investigation to be launched, the Detroit Free Press reports. “I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent,” Thomas told the newspaper. “I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. hey discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.” Thomas, who had an account at the bank for nearly two years, sued TCF Bank on Wednesday, alleging racial discrimination by the bank for calling police, prompting four cops to respond to the branch, the newspaper reports. Thomas declined to indicate the amount of the settlement check, saying it’s part of a confidential agreement in a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Enterprise Leasing Company of Detroit. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THIS WOMAN IS POOPING EVERYWHERE.

A Massachusetts woman was busted for allegedly turning a store parking lot into her own personal potty — pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month. Dubbed the “Parking Lot Pooper,” Andrea Grocer, 51, of Ashland was allegedly caught dropping trou near the Natick Outdoor Store on Wednesday morning, according to metrowestdailynews.com. Police said they had been investigating since the fecal matter began showing up last month. “At first, [workers] thought it was an animal but then they noticed toilet paper and other wipes — items animals would not have access to,” said police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi, who said the first feces was found in early December. After staking out the site, a cop allegedly spotted Grocer letting her bowels loose out of the door of her 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV just before 7 a.m. When confronted, she told the officer she has irritable bowel syndrome and was on her way to her job as a nanny, a police report says, according to NBC Boston. But she was allegedly seen waiting some 10 minutes for a nearby train and other traffic to clear out before doing the deed — and the cop pointed out that there were plenty of public restrooms nearby, the outlet reported. Read More