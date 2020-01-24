Boner of the Day for January 24th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THERE IS A BLACK MAN HERE TRYING TO CASH A CHECK.

A Detroit man is suing a Michigan bank for refusing to cash a settlement check awarded to him in a racial discrimination lawsuit, according to a report. Sauntore Thomas, 44, claims TCF Bank employees refused to cash or deposit his settlement check on Tuesday at a branch in Livonia, leading cops to respond and a fraud investigation to be launched, the Detroit Free Press reports. “I didn’t deserve treatment like that when I knew that the check was not fraudulent,” Thomas told the newspaper. “I’m a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. hey discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.” Thomas, who had an account at the bank for nearly two years, sued TCF Bank on Wednesday, alleging racial discrimination by the bank for calling police, prompting four cops to respond to the branch, the newspaper reports. Thomas declined to indicate the amount of the settlement check, saying it’s part of a confidential agreement in a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Enterprise Leasing Company of Detroit. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: COCKFIGHT POETIC JUSTICE.

INDIA – An Indian man has died after a tussle with his rooster — on their way to a cockfight. Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao, 50, was hit in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster’s claw on Jan. 15. A police spokesman told CNN the father of three was taken to a hospital, where he later died from a stroke. Rao, who lived in Pragadavaram village in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state, was a regular at local cockfights, and was on his way to enter the rooster in a competition when it tried to break free, station house officer Kranti Kumar said. Cockfighting has been illegal in India since 1960. However, animal fighting continues to be a problem in the country, according to Gauri Maulekhi, trustee for India’s foundation. “The offenses have been made very clear and explained to the district and state authorities, but they choose to turn a blind eye towards it. It is not just for entertainment that these animals are made to fight, but it is (also) due to the heavy betting and gambling that goes on in the garb of these events,” Maulekhi said. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: SKELETOR NEEDED A RIDE.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety cited a man for driving in the HOV lane with a skeleton decoration in the passenger seat on Jan. 23, 2020. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Skeletor had another scheme foiled, but it wasn’t by the Masters of the Universe. Instead, it was by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers cited a 62-year-old male driver for HOV and window tint violations on State Route 101 near Apache Boulevard Thursday morning, according to a tweet from DPS. The tweet jokingly states, “Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!” The image shows a skeleton decoration tied to the passenger seat with a camouflage bucket hat on. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT AN ITCH I SCRATCH IT.

ENGLAND – A ‘disgusting’ Subway worker was caught with his pants down – having a good old scratch of his left cheek behind the counter, which was lewdly on show. Horrified customers spotted the grim sight at a branch of the sandwich chain in Accrington, Lancs. An unnamed 30-year-old spotted the bottom-scratcher and posted it to Facebook. The picture, showing the worker with his face obscured, was posted on Monday alongside the caption: “Glad I don’t eat at Accy Subway. Worker stood scratching his a*s!” The spotter told the Lancashire Telegraph: “It is absolutely disgusting and I won’t be going into that Subway again. I said to my partner, ‘have you seen that? You have just eaten and he is doing that.’ “It is just wrong on so many levels”. The post attracted a slurry of comments from grossed-out sandwich lovers. Danielle Fell said “that’s grim”, while Jackie Rowbotham commented: “Disgusting human, glad I’ve never been there”. Lee Boobier said: “Lovely. Scratching his a**e then making the sandwiches”. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THIS WOMAN IS POOPING EVERYWHERE.

A Massachusetts woman was busted for allegedly turning a store parking lot into her own personal potty — pooping there a staggering eight times in roughly a month. Dubbed the “Parking Lot Pooper,” Andrea Grocer, 51, of Ashland was allegedly caught dropping trou near the Natick Outdoor Store on Wednesday morning, according to metrowestdailynews.com. Police said they had been investigating since the fecal matter began showing up last month. “At first, [workers] thought it was an animal but then they noticed toilet paper and other wipes — items animals would not have access to,” said police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi, who said the first feces was found in early December. After staking out the site, a cop allegedly spotted Grocer letting her bowels loose out of the door of her 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV just before 7 a.m. When confronted, she told the officer she has irritable bowel syndrome and was on her way to her job as a nanny, a police report says, according to NBC Boston. But she was allegedly seen waiting some 10 minutes for a nearby train and other traffic to clear out before doing the deed — and the cop pointed out that there were plenty of public restrooms nearby, the outlet reported. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I’D LIKE TO REPORT A FAKE ID PROBLEM

TORONTO — An Ontario teenager may have lost a lot more than money in an unsuccessful attempt to acquire fake identification. Provincial police say the Norfolk County resident contacted them Tuesday to say that they had sent money to a stranger after seeing an ad for fake identification on social media, but never received the promised ID. While the financial loss is one concern, even more troubling for the teenager is the uncertainty over what the stranger will do with the legitimate personal information they were given as part of the fake ID application. Police are now investigating the incident as a possible case of fraud. They issued a warning to the public, reminding online shoppers to be careful about giving out personal information. “The OPP are urging all residents to protect their personal information,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement. “Sending your personal and identifying information to an unknown individual or fake ID business opens the door to someone stealing your identity.” The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre recommends that those looking to make purchases over the internet be careful when dealing with sellers who are based overseas, have few or no reviews, or offer items for suspiciously low prices. Read More