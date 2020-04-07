Veteran Promoter Thinks Tours Won’t Return Until 2021

We’re quickly reaching the point where major summer tours will have to decide whether or not to postpone due to the coronavirus outbreak. But at least one veteran tour promoter thinks we won’t see any more shows until 2021. Daniel DeFonce, a booking agent for Continental Touring, posted on Twitter that “too many people are being optimistic about touring” and that he thinks tours won’t start up again until early next year. DeFonce believes that “people will still be scared to go out even if social distancing is limited” and that any tours scheduled for later this year will be “cut in half or even lower.” When do you think we’ll see large-scale concerts return?

Too many people are being optimistic about touring in my opinion. This is very hard for me to even say. My life revolves around bands going on tour. My opinion on when touring will start back up? Early 2021. Even if tours happen later this year…(thread) — Daniel DeFonce (@defonce__) April 6, 2020