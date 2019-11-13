Watch Dave Grohl Perform on Sesame Street

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl teams up with his new friends Big Bird and Elmo in a new clip from Sesame Street to sing the “Here We Go Song” while traveling the U.S. to meet friends. Saying that he’s happy to be hanging out with his two new friends, Grohl tells Big Bird and Elmo that there are friends all over America “we just haven’t met yet” before the trio sing while traveling the country.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.