What Were the Most Sold Vinyl Records In 2019?

Magic Mirror on the wall, which band sold the most vinyl records last year? Well, that would be Queen. Thanks to the mega-success of their biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the iconic classic rockers topped the list of the biggest vinyl artists of 2019, moving 75,000 units from their back catalogue of albums, according to figures from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). Other heritage acts also filled the Top 5, including the Beatles, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, and Fleetwood Mac. The only new artist to chart was Billie Eilish, coming in at 7th. The top-selling title across the pond was Liam Gallagher’s solo effort, “Why Me? Why Not.

Which vinyl albums did you pick up last year? What’s your go-to format these days?