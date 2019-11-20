The last few weeks have seen a flurry of rock reunions, including Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Motley Crue, and the Black Crowes. So which rock band will be next to jump on the reunion bandwagon? There’s no way to know, but Rolling Stone decided to set odds for a few of the more famous broken-up bands out there. Some bands with a greater than 50 percent chance of getting back together include The Kinks, the White Stripes, and Oasis. Meanwhile, bands like Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., Talking Heads, and The Smiths were given only a 10 percent chance of getting together anytime soon. Pink Floyd fared slightly better at 15 percent.

Which Band Will Reunite Next? Placing Odds on 14 Groups, From Led Zeppelin to Oasis https://t.co/U1sQHUvCjC — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 20, 2019