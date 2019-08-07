Music

White Stripes 20 anniversary box set announced

Posted on

This oughta make you feel old. A 20th anniversary White Stripes box set has been announced. Jack White’s Third Man Records is releasing the set titled “White Stipes XX” on its subscription service. Pitchfork reports the set includes never before heard recording outtakes from a live show in Raleigh, two 1999 shows in Michigan, and a two-dozen page archival book. Deadline to sign up is midnight on Halloween (that’s October 31 – in case Halloween gets moved).

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top