White Stripes 20 anniversary box set announced

This oughta make you feel old. A 20th anniversary White Stripes box set has been announced. Jack White’s Third Man Records is releasing the set titled “White Stipes XX” on its subscription service. Pitchfork reports the set includes never before heard recording outtakes from a live show in Raleigh, two 1999 shows in Michigan, and a two-dozen page archival book. Deadline to sign up is midnight on Halloween (that’s October 31 – in case Halloween gets moved).
1999 was a pivotal year for the White Stripes. From recording their first album through rumors of the band’s demise and embarking on their first-ever tour, the band worked extremely hard and was fortunate to see small but incremental gains from their efforts. Third Man Records is humbled to explore the depths of the band, their self-titled album and the entirety of their 1999 for our 42nd Vault package, THE WHITE STRIPES XX. Subscribe now through October 31st at TMR storefronts or online via bio link! #thirdmanvault #thirdmanrecords
