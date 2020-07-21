Will We Consume Music Through an Implanted Brain Chip?

Since the real-life Tony Stark has managed to reach outer space, billionaire tech entrepreneur/SpaceX founder Elon Musk now wants to get inside your mind! Musk, who also co-founded Neuralink, is working to create microchips for the brain to help humans keep up with artificial intelligence. Musk has teased several ideas the company has touched on prior to a full update on August 28th. One of those ideas may make even your wireless headphones a thing of the past.

According to @elonmusk, people will eventually consume music through an implanted brain chip: https://t.co/9W02IYyhD2 pic.twitter.com/AggOyYROuU — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 21, 2020

When computer scientist Austin Howard asked Musk if a Neuralink device could allow us to listen to music via implant, Musk answered with a simple “Yes.” Musk has even tweeted that if anyone knows a thing or two about phones and their wearable accessories, then they should apply for a Neuralink tech job. Musk seems hopeful about losing headphones one day. He also hopes that Neuralink implants could one day cure mental illness.

Is the world ready to lose the headphones for an implanted brain microchip? Would you allow a microchip to be implanted into your brain if it meant you would become more “tech-savvy”