X96 I.P.O. | February 16, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Juiceboxx “In the Basement”
  • Coldplay “Champion of the World”
  • Lund “Broken”
  • Goody Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
  • Incubus “Our Love”
  • Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
  • Cold War Kids “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now”
  • Hayley Williams “Sickness”
  • Grey Daze “Sickness”
  • Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
  • Declan McKenna “Beautiful Faces”
  • Joywave “Half Your Age”
  • Grouplove “Deleter”

