X96 I.P.O. | February 16, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Juiceboxx “In the Basement”
- Coldplay “Champion of the World”
- Lund “Broken”
- Goody Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
- Incubus “Our Love”
- Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
- Cold War Kids “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now”
- Hayley Williams “Sickness”
- Grey Daze “Sickness”
- Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
- Declan McKenna “Beautiful Faces”
- Joywave “Half Your Age”
- Grouplove “Deleter”
