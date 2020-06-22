Music

X96 I.P.O. | June 21, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The Unlikely Candidates “High Low”
  • White Reaper “Real Long Time”
  • The Airbourne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
  • The Killers “My Own Soul’s Warning”
  • The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
  • Gouplove “Youth”
  • Kennyhoopla “How Will I Rest in Peace if I’m Buried by a Highway”
  • Judah & the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
  • Run the Jewels featuring Zack de la Rocha and Pharrell Williams “Ju$t”
  • Local Natives featuring Syvan Esso “Dark Days”
  • The Used featuring Mark Hoppus “The Lighthouse”
  • Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”

