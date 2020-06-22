X96 I.P.O. | June 21, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The Unlikely Candidates “High Low”
- White Reaper “Real Long Time”
- The Airbourne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
- The Killers “My Own Soul’s Warning”
- The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
- Gouplove “Youth”
- Kennyhoopla “How Will I Rest in Peace if I’m Buried by a Highway”
- Judah & the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
- Run the Jewels featuring Zack de la Rocha and Pharrell Williams “Ju$t”
- Local Natives featuring Syvan Esso “Dark Days”
- The Used featuring Mark Hoppus “The Lighthouse”
- Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
