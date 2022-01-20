Boner of the Day for January 20th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: JACKASS FOREVER AND THE CUP TEST.

A trailer for the new Jackass Forever shows Danger Ehren participating in a classic stunt- the cup test.

via Mr. Prep

Boner Candidate #2: NOBODY CARES ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING TO THOSE PEOPLE.

Chamath Palihapitiya, the owner of the Golden State Warriors, recently said on his podcast that “nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs”.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #3: AH COME ON I JUST BOUGHT THIS BURGER, LET ME FINISH.

A Louisiana man admitted that he didn’t stop when he was getting pulled over because he wanted to eat the burger he had just bought.

via The Smoking Gun

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I HIT HIM SO’S WE WOULDN’T GET A PENALTY.

Bruce Arians, head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is being fined $50k for slapping player Andrew Adams’ helmet during a game.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: GO AHEAD AND TAKE IT, I’LL JUST MAKE ANOTHER.

An Arizona man was taken into custody after he admitted to having a live grenade and saying he could make another one when police took the first one.

via WHIO

Boner Candidate #3: GET THESE KIDS INTO LOCKDOWN.

Malik McDowell of the Cleveland Browns is being charged with public exposure of sex organs, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence after he was arrested while walking around naked outside several buildings.

via Larry Brown Sports