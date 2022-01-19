News

You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs

If you were recently dumped, you’re probably already listening to sad songs and moping. So why not get paid for it?

FinanceBuzz is looking for a “DJ of Heartache.”

This person will be paid $1,100 to listen to 24 hours’ worth of sad sad songs.

The playlist will feature tracks from artists like Taylor Swift and Adele.

Applicants are due by January 31.

What is your go-to song when you are sad?

