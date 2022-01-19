You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs

Shutterstock

If you were recently dumped, you’re probably already listening to sad songs and moping. So why not get paid for it?

FinanceBuzz is looking for a “DJ of Heartache.”

This person will be paid $1,100 to listen to 24 hours’ worth of sad sad songs.

The playlist will feature tracks from artists like Taylor Swift and Adele.

WOULD YOU TRY THIS? Most people listen to Taylor Swift and cry for free. Now, one company wants to hire someone to listen to breakup songs for 24 hours. https://t.co/fhSvTX4MD5 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) January 19, 2022

Applicants are due by January 31.

What is your go-to song when you are sad?