Ataris Launching NFT Collection

The Ataris are planning something special for 2s day (2/2/2022).

The band announced they will be launching their first NFT collection via OpeaSea.

The collection includes several of frontman Kristopher Roe’s art photography prints and art and exclusive unreleased music from the band.

All of the pieces in the collection will be limited to 1 of 1.

Bidding will go live on OpenSea on February 2nd.

See the collection at opensea.io/TheAtaris.

