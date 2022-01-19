Chris Cornell’s Daughter Announced As Ambassador For International Rescue Committee

Shutterstock

Toni Cornell, the 17-year-old daughter of late singer Chris Cornell, has been named an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee.

Toni is the youngest ambassador in the organization’s history, helping raise money and awareness for its work with Syrian and Afghan refugees.

The proceeds from Chris and Toni’s duet cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” have all gone to the IRC. The song appeared on Cornell’s posthumous 2021 album No One Sings Like You Anymore and has been nominated for a Grammy.

CHRIS CORNELL's Daughter TONI CORNELL Named Youngest Ambassador For International Rescue Committee – Chris Cornell's 17-year-old daughter Toni… https://t.co/x3SnIrD0Oh pic.twitter.com/TvkjoeYlp9 — Argon Events (@argonevents) January 19, 2022

Were you involved in any charity work as a teenager?