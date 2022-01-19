News

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Announced As Ambassador For International Rescue Committee

Toni Cornell, the 17-year-old daughter of late singer Chris Cornell, has been named an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee.

Toni is the youngest ambassador in the organization’s history, helping raise money and awareness for its work with Syrian and Afghan refugees.

The proceeds from Chris and Toni’s duet cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” have all gone to the IRC. The song appeared on Cornell’s posthumous 2021 album No One Sings Like You Anymore and has been nominated for a Grammy.

