Boner Fight for January 19th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S DAY ONE AND… THE LEGISLATURE

Tuesday marked the first day of the legislation at the Utah Capitol. To start of the session, The Senate instantly voted to overturn Utah’s mask mandate despite the increasing death toll of an otherwise preventable pandemic.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S DAY ONE AND… THE LEGISLATURE PART 2.

In one of the most blatant acts of corruption and gerrymandering, a new redistricting plan was passed in Utah. The new boundaries were drawn by lawmakers as opposed to the independent commission which was approved by voters, the people the lawmakers are supposed to represent. Recent investigations showed that the lawmakers ignored literal thousands of emails which asked the lawmakers to actually use the commission that was established for this exact reason.

via Deseret News