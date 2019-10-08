3 Bit Gamer for October 8th, 2019

- Borderlands 3 (PC Xbox One, PS4) – out now
- Incredibly fun, well-written game
- Billion guns really feels like a billion guns
- Drone guns, turret guns, exploding laser guns
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game remastered (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch) – Oct 4
- Original 2009 game was very well received and beloved by fans
- Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray reprised their voice roles and Ramis and Aykroyd wrote it
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ph2KYjV5PHg
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – Oct 25
- 100-player game modes, cross-platform multiplayer, and killstreaks are back
- A soft reboot of the series that seems like more CoD for CoD fans
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH1lHCirCGI
- The Outer Worlds (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch) – Oct 25
- Huge, space based, open world RPG, first person shooter
- Fighting against giant space corporations
- From Obsidian Entertainment – the spiritual successor to Fallout: New Vegas
- https://youtu.be/h5LaYTtIkag
- Medieval (PS4) – Oct 25
- Remaster of classic PlayStation title
- Goofy decomposing skeleton knight trying to become a hero
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19Dj520a3Og
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) – Oct 31
- Goofy fun hunting ghosts with Luigi in a haunted hotel
- Use various gadgets to fight and capture ghosts
- Traps, puzzles, mysteries, and more!
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSGgCfbYrg0
