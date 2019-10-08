News

3 Bit Gamer for October 8th, 2019

Posted on
  • Borderlands 3 (PC Xbox One, PS4) – out now
    • Incredibly fun, well-written game
    • Billion guns really feels like a billion guns
      • Drone guns, turret guns, exploding laser guns
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game remastered (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch) – Oct 4
    • Original 2009 game was very well received and beloved by fans
    • Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray reprised their voice roles and Ramis and Aykroyd wrote it
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ph2KYjV5PHg
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – Oct 25
  • The Outer Worlds (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch) – Oct 25
    • Huge, space based, open world RPG, first person shooter
    • Fighting against giant space corporations
    • From Obsidian Entertainment – the spiritual successor to Fallout: New Vegas
    • https://youtu.be/h5LaYTtIkag
  • Medieval (PS4) – Oct 25
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) – Oct 31

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top