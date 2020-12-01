News

3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing

Posted on

Hey there,

Figured I’d do a Christmas Buyers Guide, by price high to low

$100 and up
  • PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X – $500-300, depending on model
  • Nintendo Switch – $300
    • Still well worth it, an all around excellent console
    • And it’s actually available for purchase!
  • Nintendo Switch Lite – $200
    • Smaller console that’s handheld only, but perfect for mobile gamers
$100-60

  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $60 (PS4, PS5)

  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $60 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)

    • The blockbuster of the year everyone’s been waiting for for months
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – $60 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch)
    • The game formerly known as Gods and Monsters

  • Star Wars Squadrons – $60 (PS4, Xbox One, Windows)

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $60 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)

$60 and below
  • Worms Rumble (PS5, PS4, PC) – $15

  • Xbox Game Pass – $60-30
    • Netflix for Xbox games, absolutely essential for anyone with an Xbox
  • The Last of Us Part 2 – $30 on Amazon (PS4)

