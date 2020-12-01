3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing

Hey there,
Figured I’d do a Christmas Buyers Guide, by price high to low
$100 and up
- PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X – $500-300, depending on model
- Unfortunately, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 remain sold out even after Cyber Monday restock
- Resellers having a great time selling marked up consoles sometimes as high as 3x sticker price
- PS5 scalpers in the UK have more consoles in stock than retailers
- Nintendo Switch – $300
- Still well worth it, an all around excellent console
- And it’s actually available for purchase!
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $200
- Smaller console that’s handheld only, but perfect for mobile gamers
$100-60
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $60 (PS4, PS5)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $60 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- The blockbuster of the year everyone’s been waiting for for months
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $60 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch)
- The game formerly known as Gods and Monsters
- Star Wars Squadrons – $60 (PS4, Xbox One, Windows)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $60 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
$60 and below
- Worms Rumble (PS5, PS4, PC) – $15
- Xbox Game Pass – $60-30
- Netflix for Xbox games, absolutely essential for anyone with an Xbox
- The Last of Us Part 2 – $30 on Amazon (PS4)
- Game of the Year game
- Untitled Goose Game physical edition – $30
- For the true goose lovers
