3-Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for November 2nd, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PC, Xbox, PlayStation) – November 5
- Returns the first person shooter series to its WWII roots, exploring various theaters of the war
- And yes, of course there are Nazi zombies
Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox) – November 9
- The latest entry in the acclaimed playground racing game set in a fictional map in Mexico
- Open world racing game with awesome music, cool cars, insane races, and stunning vistas
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) – November 11
- Remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, originally on the PlayStation 2
- Updated visuals and character models, original voice acting
Battlefield 2042 (PC, Xbox, PlayStation) – November 19
- Futuristic multiplayer shooter featuring a dizzying array of weapons, vehicles, body modifications, weather effets, and maps
- Set amid all the major ailes we have on the horizon – climate disaster, space junk crashing to earth, economic collapse, global warfare
The shuttered gaming cable network G4 TV is back on the air November 16
After almost 8 years since it’s disappearance in December 2014, G4 TV is returning with it’s new mantra “We never stopped playing.” You’ll be able to watch the revamped G4 TV on Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Cox and Philo.
