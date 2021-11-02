3-Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for November 2nd, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PC, Xbox, PlayStation) – November 5

Returns the first person shooter series to its WWII roots, exploring various theaters of the war

And yes, of course there are Nazi zombies

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox) – November 9

The latest entry in the acclaimed playground racing game set in a fictional map in Mexico

Open world racing game with awesome music, cool cars, insane races, and stunning vistas

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) – November 11

Remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, originally on the PlayStation 2

Updated visuals and character models, original voice acting

Battlefield 2042 (PC, Xbox, PlayStation) – November 19

Futuristic multiplayer shooter featuring a dizzying array of weapons, vehicles, body modifications, weather effets, and maps

Set amid all the major ailes we have on the horizon – climate disaster, space junk crashing to earth, economic collapse, global warfare

The shuttered gaming cable network G4 TV is back on the air November 16

After almost 8 years since it’s disappearance in December 2014, G4 TV is returning with it’s new mantra “We never stopped playing.” You’ll be able to watch the revamped G4 TV on Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Cox and Philo.

via The Verge