Boner Fight for November 2nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I CANNOT JOIN IN THE CELEBRATION OF THE DECLINE OF MEN.

Senator John Hawly claims that “the left” is attacking manhood and masculinity, resulting in more men and playing video games. Specifically, he says: “Can we be surprised that after years of being told that they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?”

via Independent

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T TRICK OR TREAT A POLE ASSASIN’S HOUSE.

Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks’ pet monkey and assistant in his girlfriend’s stripping act, allegedly bit a child on Halloween.

via Fansided