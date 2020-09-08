News

3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for September 8, 2020

Fortnite has declared war on Apple

  • Epic Games is sick of paying Apple 30% of all digital sales on Fornite iOS.
  • Fortnite declared war by offering in-game purchases that circumvented the App Store.
  • Apple has removed Fortnite and removed access for Epic Games to developer tools

Iron Harvest (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – September 1

  • Dieselpunk RTS game set in an alternate history 1920s.
  • Players fight in a mechanized war between fictionalized Germany, Soviet Union, and Poland.

Crusader Kings III (PC) – September 1

  • Medieval dynasty simulator – grand strategy game.
  • Declare war on other city states, assassinate rivals, Immense level of detail in all aspects of building a medieval dynasty.
  • Can be a feared dictator, a benevolent leader, a religious fanatic, etc.

Untitled Goose Game free co-op update (Nintendo Switch) – September 23

  • You and a friend can now control geese tormenting people in a small English village

