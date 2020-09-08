3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for September 8, 2020

Fortnite has declared war on Apple
- Epic Games is sick of paying Apple 30% of all digital sales on Fornite iOS.
- Fortnite declared war by offering in-game purchases that circumvented the App Store.
- Apple has removed Fortnite and removed access for Epic Games to developer tools
Iron Harvest (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – September 1
- Dieselpunk RTS game set in an alternate history 1920s.
- Players fight in a mechanized war between fictionalized Germany, Soviet Union, and Poland.
Crusader Kings III (PC) – September 1
- Medieval dynasty simulator – grand strategy game.
- Declare war on other city states, assassinate rivals, Immense level of detail in all aspects of building a medieval dynasty.
- Can be a feared dictator, a benevolent leader, a religious fanatic, etc.
Untitled Goose Game free co-op update (Nintendo Switch) – September 23
- You and a friend can now control geese tormenting people in a small English village
Oh dear! Two horrible geese!
A new two-player mode for Untitled Goose Game will be available for free on September 23rd.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b pic.twitter.com/9CYeIO1a5N
— House House (@house_house_) August 18, 2020
