3 Bit Gaming for April 2nd, 2019

- Borderlands 3 announced at PAX East
- Mad Max on bubblegum acid
- All new settings, crazy bad guys, over a billion guns, guns with legs
- Could be out as soon as September
- https://youtu.be/x4o5g_PGkiA
- Two new Nintendo Switch models leaked
- One smaller and cheaper without detachable joy cons, the other more robust and powerful
- Could be ready as early as this summer
- Google Stadia announced at GDC
- Online streaming service that eliminates the need for any box – just a controller and Chrome
- Promising 4K at 60 FPS
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4, Xbone, PC) – out now
- Insanely difficult third person action game set in feudal Japan with Katana combat
- Avoid and counter attacks, waiting for a single killing blow
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OgoTZXPACo
- Katana Zero (PC, Switch) – April 18
- Neon noir sidescroller with synthwave music
- Any hit results in an instant death, but character takes a time-controlling drug that allows him to rewind like a VHS to avoid death
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eaX9nhoW3k
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PC, PS4, Xbone, Switch) – April 23
- Any fans of MK will love this – extra brutal fatalities
- Days Gone (PS4) – April 26
- Post apocalyptic zombie survival horror
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n95IaELdWDU
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.