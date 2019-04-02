News

3 Bit Gaming for April 2nd, 2019

  • Borderlands 3 announced at PAX East
    • Mad Max on bubblegum acid
    • All new settings, crazy bad guys, over a billion guns, guns with legs
    • Could be out as soon as September
    • https://youtu.be/x4o5g_PGkiA
  • Two new Nintendo Switch models leaked
    • One smaller and cheaper without detachable joy cons, the other more robust and powerful
    • Could be ready as early as this summer
  • Google Stadia announced at GDC
    • Online streaming service that eliminates the need for any box – just a controller and Chrome
    • Promising 4K at 60 FPS
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4, Xbone, PC) – out now
  • Katana Zero (PC, Switch) – April 18
    • Neon noir sidescroller with synthwave music
    • Any hit results in an instant death, but character takes a time-controlling drug that allows him to rewind like a VHS to avoid death
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eaX9nhoW3k
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PC, PS4, Xbone, Switch) – April 23
    • Any fans of MK will love this – extra brutal fatalities
  • Days Gone (PS4) – April 26

Comments
