Boner Fight for April 2nd, 2019

Candidate #1: HOW ABOUT A LITTLE NIPPLE EQUALITY HERE?

A 3-year-old topless selfie cost New York teacher Lauren Miranda her job. The 25-year-old had privately sent the photo to her then-romantic partner back in 2016, WPIX reports. Both of them were teachers within the South Country School District in Bellport, Long Island. In January, a student somehow got his hands on that picture. Miranda was put on home assignment for three months. She was told last week she was fired. “That picture was never posted,” said Miranda. “How it got out is the million dollar question.” The $3 million question to be exact. Attorney John Ray has filed a notice of claim asking for Miranda to be reinstated or for the school district to pay up. Miranda says she is being discriminated against for being a woman.

Candidate #2: HEY, WE GOT OUT OF CLASS DIDN’T WE?

A Park City Fire District spokesperson, Tricia Hazelrigg, said 19 people suffered a sensation of burning in the lungs and abdominal cramping Monday afternoon after they were exposed to pepper spray at Park City High School. “Some complained of lingering burning sensation in their lungs you were found to be stable as far as her vitals go so I was nothing of major concern,” Hazelrigg said. The incident was first reported as a gas leak around 2 p.m., after school had let out for the day. Members of the faculty and some remaining students evacuated the building. Fox13 spoke to one of those students, 15-year-old Jesse Helton, he felt needle like feelings in his lungs when he walked into the school. “A bunch of kids were like crying and coughing and all of a sudden I turn the corner I took a deep breath in and that’s when it hit me. It felt like chlorine was in my throat, bunch of needles.” Helton said.

