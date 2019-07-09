News

3 Bit Gaming for July 9th, 2019

Posted on
  • Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) – out now
    • Pokemon GO with a Harry Potter skin on it – same company
    • A calamity has scattered collectibles around the world that you must hide from Muggle eyes
    • Collection and walking around is the primary purpose
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W0rhvv5DM4
  • They Are Billions (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – out now
    • Real-time strategy building survival game
    • Post zombie apocalypse steampunk setting – human technology has reverted to the 18th century
    • You set out to build in and reconquer the now-zombie infested world
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKRTQGHL3mc
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia) – July 26
  • The Blackout Club (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – July 30
    • Co-op horror game for 2-4 players
    • Group of teens banding together to figure out an occult conspiracy in your hometown
    • Monster moves from one player to the next, It Follows style
    • Horror is knowing you’re next, not that you’re just being chased
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T832AUqDjng&feature=youtu.be
  • PlayStation VR
    • Crazy experience to have from your couch
    • Astrobot, Moss, Skyrim VR

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top