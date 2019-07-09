3 Bit Gaming for July 9th, 2019

- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) – out now
- Pokemon GO with a Harry Potter skin on it – same company
- A calamity has scattered collectibles around the world that you must hide from Muggle eyes
- Collection and walking around is the primary purpose
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W0rhvv5DM4
- They Are Billions (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – out now
- Real-time strategy building survival game
- Post zombie apocalypse steampunk setting – human technology has reverted to the 18th century
- You set out to build in and reconquer the now-zombie infested world
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKRTQGHL3mc
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia) – July 26
- The Blaskowicz twin sisters take over the Nazi killing business from their missing father, BJ
- Set in 1980s Nazi-occupied Paris
- Includes co-op gameplay
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcjDixDU550
- The Blackout Club (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – July 30
- Co-op horror game for 2-4 players
- Group of teens banding together to figure out an occult conspiracy in your hometown
- Monster moves from one player to the next, It Follows style
- Horror is knowing you’re next, not that you’re just being chased
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T832AUqDjng&feature=youtu.be
- PlayStation VR
- Crazy experience to have from your couch
- Astrobot, Moss, Skyrim VR
