A New Coldplay is On the Way

Coldplay are reportedly getting ready to release a new album.

The band has officially trademarked “Music of the Spheres” for merchandising and music.

“Music of the Spheres” is reportedly the working title for Coldplay’s upcoming album.

“Music of the Spheres” was also printed in a book that came with Coldplay’s 2019 album, Everyday Life.

Are you looking forward to new music from Coldplay? What is your favorite Coldplay song?